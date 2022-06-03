Advertisement

One person dead after car splits in half, ignites in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Officials say one person is dead after an early morning car fire at Indiantown Rd. and Alt A1A.

The car was left unrecognizable after it was split in half and went up in flames.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say the car was likely traveling westbound on Indiantown Rd. when it lost control and drove off the road. The car was split in half by electricity poles.

Officials say they received multiple calls of a car fire.

Two lanes are closed going westbound on Indiantown Rd. near Alt A1A. as of 7 a.m..

