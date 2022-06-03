Advertisement

Potential tropical storm threat postpones 'Canes baseball game

The scoreboard at the newly-named Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field is shown Friday, Feb....
The scoreboard at the newly-named Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field is shown Friday, Feb. 13, 2009 at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez donated $3.9 million to renovate the stadium and to fund a scholarship for a Boys and Girls Club member. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Miami will have to wait another day to begin its postseason run.

The start of the Coral Gables regional has been postponed a day because of the threat of a potential tropical storm in South Florida.

Miami, which owns the No. 6 national seed in the NCAA tournament, is now slated to face Canisius at noon Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night.

RELATED: Florida, Florida State, Miami earn NCAA tournament bids

The Hurricanes are the top seed in the Coral Gables regional.

Second-seed Arizona and third-seed Mississippi will face off about an hour after the conclusion of the regional opener.

All games of the Coral Gables regional will be played at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

