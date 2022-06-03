Potential tropical storm threat postpones 'Canes baseball game

Miami will have to wait another day to begin its postseason run.

The start of the Coral Gables regional has been postponed a day because of the threat of a potential tropical storm in South Florida.

Miami, which owns the No. 6 national seed in the NCAA tournament, is now slated to face Canisius at noon Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night.

The Hurricanes are the top seed in the Coral Gables regional.

Second-seed Arizona and third-seed Mississippi will face off about an hour after the conclusion of the regional opener.

All games of the Coral Gables regional will be played at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

