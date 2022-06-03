Signs warn drivers of flooding in Boca Raton

Steady rain, even heavy at times, from Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been hitting Boca Raton on Friday.

There are signs up along Federal Highway warning of possible flooding.

Local businesses said the storm drains sometimes don't do their job when it rains.

Mayor Scott Singer said it’s the state’s job to maintain Federal Highway, and as far as the rest of Boca Raton, Singer said the city is ready.

"We go out before storms to clear any obstructions and immediately after a storm has passed and during storms, we go out to clear landscape debris and other stuff that may be blocking drains," Singer said.

Along Federal Highway, the flooding signs are up, and with good reason.

Singer said, for the most part, the city is ready for this weather, clearing drains and replacing drainage pipes underground in a sweeping infrastructure project. But Federal Highway is an issue, Singer said.

"Federal Highway is maintained by the state. We do know of areas we’ve been working with the state to get them to make some upgrades to improve drainage. It has to do with the way the road is oriented," Singer said.

Blocked drains are the number one concern as we head into Friday night.

Hundreds of utility workers are ready to hit the road if the oncoming storm knocks out power. And they could be alerted to the source of the outage by a fleet of small, camera-mounted vehicles called substation rovers.

