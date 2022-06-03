Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida ahead of potential Alex

A tropical storm warning is in effect for most of South and Central Florida as what is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex approaches the Sunshine State.

According to the Friday 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone One is moving slowly over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and heavy rain is spreading across western Cuba and parts of South Florida.

The system is expected to bring drenching rain to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

"It may strengthen a little bit," said WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland. "That will get the name Alex as it moves over Southwest Florida and then over our area."

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 11 a.m. on June 3, 2022.

Wieland added all of the showers and bad weather will be on the east side of the system, and flooding will likely be the biggest threat for our viewing area.

In South Florida, heavy rain will develop Friday with the heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning, before a lot of the rain moves out on Saturday afternoon.

"The bulk of the rainfall will be focused across Palm Beach County," said WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist Kahtia Hall. "Four to eight inches of rainfall. Isolated amounts could be even higher than that."

WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist Steve Villanueva said most of the computer models are in "very good agreement," taking the system through south-central Florida on Saturday before eventually dissipating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday is looking much better with drier conditions and low rain chances.

"Once the center passes, or even before the center passes, we'll get ride of that rain and we'll have improving conditions after that," Wieland said.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 11 a.m., June 2, 2022

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

West coast of Florida, south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge

East coast of Florida, south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge

Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque

Northwestern Bahamas

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth

