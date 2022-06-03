Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of South and Central Florida.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for much of southern and central Florida, including the Florida Keys. Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to begin in Florida by tonight and early Saturday. See https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for more info. pic.twitter.com/USGWhSfcuN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 3, 2022

The National Hurricane Center says Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to bring drenching rain to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

According to WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the system is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex Friday as it moves closer to the Florida Peninsula.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the system was just north of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

For the viewing area, Hall said heavy rain will develop Friday with the heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning, before a lot of the rain moves out on Saturday afternoon.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said most of the computer models are in "very good agreement," taking the system through south-central Florida on Saturday before eventually dissipating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday is looking much better with drier conditions and low rain chances.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida, south of the Middle of Longboat Key

East coast of Florida, south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line

Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Scripps Only Content 2022