Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of South and Central Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to bring drenching rain to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

According to WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the system is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex Friday as it moves closer to the Florida Peninsula.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the system was just north of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

For the viewing area, Hall said heavy rain will develop Friday with the heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning, before a lot of the rain moves out on Saturday afternoon.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said most of the computer models are in "very good agreement," taking the system through south-central Florida on Saturday before eventually dissipating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday is looking much better with drier conditions and low rain chances.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • West coast of Florida, south of the Middle of Longboat Key
  • East coast of Florida, south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line
  • Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Florida Bay
  • Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing
Economist: Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%
Woman wanted for cashing fraudulent check in West Palm Beach
Online housing scams on the rise in South Florida
Man arrested for fatally shooting man, boy in Greenacres

Latest News

Most of Soouth Florida listed in 'high' COVID-19 community category
Lake Worth Beach residents prepare for possible flooding this weekend
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of...
Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in NBA Finals opener
Storm preparations underway in South Florida