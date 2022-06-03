Advertisement

Water managers working on flood control ahead of storm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

They are busy in the operations center at South Florida Water Management District headquarters. The overhead displays show images of the approaching storm. Water managers deal with an intricate, huge web of canals stretching across our region, a system focused on flood control.

Amid the glow of computer displays, technicians remotely manage 2100 miles of canals, 700 structures, and 80 pump stations.

RELATED: Potential Tropical Cyclone One to bring heavy rain, flooding to South Florida

Adnan Mirza is the assistant chief for the operations center. He told me, "We are making sure we are doing what we call a pre-storm drawdown, bringing water levels down in anticipation of the rainfall we are expecting."

Right now, billions of gallons of water are headed east toward the ocean or south to water conservation areas. There are no guarantees, ever, about making us floodproof, but water management experts are confident their 24/7 monitoring efforts can mitigate the impact of this weekend's expected big rains.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing
Economist: Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%
A woman was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on...
Mom killed, 2 boys hospitalized after parasailing accident in Florida Keys on Memorial Day
Widow stresses importance of Florida’s ‘Move Over Law’
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for dumping 12,500 pounds of junk on private property.
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump

Latest News

Deputies looking for witnesses of disturbance at Vero Beach WaWa, McDonald's
Potential Tropical Cyclone One to bring heavy rain, flooding to South Florida
Palm Beach County public schools may add new panic buttons
Online housing scams on the rise in South Florida