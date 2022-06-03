What's canceled or postponed due to Potential Tropical Cyclone One?
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Many events that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled or postponed due to the approaching tropical conditions.
Here's a growing list of them.
- The St. Lucie County 2022 Hurricane Expo originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled to Saturday July 9.
- The First Friday @ 5 concert was scheduled for Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. at Centennial Park & Amphitheater in Boynton Beach. It has been canceled this week.
- The Battle of the Bands concert at Mizner Amphitheater in Boca Raton scheduled for Friday has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced.
- Zoo Miami is closed Friday and Saturday.
- Lion Country Safari's walk-through section of the park will be closed Saturday, however the drive-through portion will be opened for a reduced admission of $20 per person.
- Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach will be closed Saturday.
- St. Lucie County public pools will be closed through Sunday.
- SAT exams in Martin County scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.
- Horse show classes at the International Equestrian Club in Wellington are canceled for Saturday.
- A gun violence awareness event called "Wear Orange 2022" scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Coleman Park in West Palm Beach has been canceled.
- In Riviera Beach, the City Library and Barracuda Bay will be closed all day Saturday. And the Riviera Beach Municipal Beach will be closed starting Friday and will reopen when the weather clears.
- "Pride on the Block" on the 500 block of Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach has been moved from Saturday to Sunday, June 5 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Trolley service in downtown West Palm Beach will be suspended beginning Friday at 7 p.m. and will resume when conditions allow.
- The start of the NCAA baseball tournament's Coral Gables regional has been postponed a day. Miami and Canisius will now face off Saturday at noon.
- Feeding South Florida's food distribution scheduled for this Saturday in Boynton Beach has been canceled. Distributions will resume next Saturday, June 10.
- There will be no trash pickup in the city of West Palm Beach on Saturday. Services will resume on your next scheduled service day.
- There will also be no garbage, recycling, yard waste, or bulk waste pickup in unincorporated Palm Beach County on Saturday. The Solid Waste Authority asks all county residents to not trim vegetation of any kind, not begin construction projects that produce debris, and to not place materials on the curb. The landfill and six transfer stations wil be closed on Saturday.
- There will be no trash collection for the town of Jupiter on Saturday due to the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County closing all of its facilities.
The following town of Jupiter facilities will be closed until further notice:
- Abacoa Community Park, including the Jupiter Skate Park
- Jupiter Community Park
- Athletic fields at Jupiter Village Park, Lighthouse Park and Maplewood Park
- Dog Park at Cinquez Park
