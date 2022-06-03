What's canceled or postponed due to Potential Tropical Cyclone One?

Many events that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled or postponed due to the approaching tropical conditions.

Here's a growing list of them.

The St. Lucie County 2022 Hurricane Expo originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled to Saturday July 9.



The First Friday @ 5 concert was scheduled for Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. at Centennial Park & Amphitheater in Boynton Beach. It has been canceled this week.



The Battle of the Bands concert at Mizner Amphitheater in Boca Raton scheduled for Friday has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced.



Zoo Miami is closed Friday and Saturday.



Lion Country Safari's walk-through section of the park will be closed Saturday, however the drive-through portion will be opened for a reduced admission of $20 per person.



Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach will be closed Saturday.



St. Lucie County public pools will be closed through Sunday.



SAT exams in Martin County scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.



Horse show classes at the International Equestrian Club in Wellington are canceled for Saturday.



A gun violence awareness event called "Wear Orange 2022" scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Coleman Park in West Palm Beach has been canceled.



In Riviera Beach, the City Library and Barracuda Bay will be closed all day Saturday. And the Riviera Beach Municipal Beach will be closed starting Friday and will reopen when the weather clears.



"Pride on the Block" on the 500 block of Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach has been moved from Saturday to Sunday, June 5 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

