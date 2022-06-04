Advertisement

Athletes heading to Special Olympics USA Games

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rainy weather didn’t stop a very special sendoff for local Special Olympics athletes heading to Orlando to compete.

Family, community members, and supporters made a fan tunnel for them at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, cheering them on as they headed to board their bus.

Thirty-one athletes from Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee County are competing in the Special Olympics USA Games.

They will join more than 5,000 athletes from all over the country, and the Caribbean.

The USA Games are hosted once every four years, showcasing 19 team and individual sports.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing
Economist: Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%
Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says
Online housing scams on the rise in South Florida
One person dead after car splits in half, ignites in Jupiter

Latest News

Scientists monitor St. Lucie Estuary as storm approaches
FPL ready to roll out rovers to help restore power outages
State's coronavirus new weekly cases surge to 73,797, highest since mid-February
Greenacres relying on new drainage system as storms approach
Preemptive measures alleviate some flooding in Boca Raton