Deputies search for missing teen from Pompano Beach
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Pompano Beach.
Investigators said Yumalay Morales was last seen Tuesday morning near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue.
Morales is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact the BSO at 954-764-HELP.
