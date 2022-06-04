Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis drops penalties for school mask mandates

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A dozen Florida school districts — including those in Palm Beach and Indian River counties — won't lose funding after all.

The budget passed by the Florida legislature included a $200 million penalty for school districts that ignored Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates.

Under the proposal, the School District of Palm Beach County would have receive a $28 million deduction in state funding for the 2022/23 academic year, and the School District of Indian River County would receive a $1.3 million deduction.

The $200-million cut from those districts would've been dispersed among the state's other 55 school districts which did not impose mask mandates.

In a letter to education commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., DeSantis instructed the Department of Education to ignore the decision and "reward eligible schools for their achievements, as districts' actions have no bearing on a school's eligibility."

The governor said compliance with the law by schools and not the districts is key in allocation of funds for the program. DeSantis added that districts have no lawful means to spend the funding.

