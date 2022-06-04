Heavy rain creates small sinkhole in Boca Raton neighborhood

As the storm pushed away in the afternoon, it still packed a punch in the morning, causing significant flooding on some streets in Boca Raton.

Other people took advantage of the weather conditions.

A sinkhole opened right off Northwest 27th Street in Boca Raton. It is located right next to Jose Olivar’s home.

"It's about 15 feet by 8 and about 6 feet deep,” said Olivar.

He said it must have opened during the Saturday morning storm since it wasn’t there yesterday.

“I’ve never seen the water, you know the canal water level goes up this high," Olivar said. "This is the first time ever, so I’m surprised by the damage that is done."

Crews from the city of Boca Raton and police responded by closing off the street.

Olivar hopes it can be fixed before it caves in even more.

The storm is also flooding streets in neighborhoods close to the Intracoastal Waterway like Northeast Fifth Avenue.

People's front and backyards were filled with water.

Even though some portions of the street were more than a foot deep. Some people still drove through it.

Over at South Beach Pavilion Park, surfers took advantage of the waves like Chris Warren.

"The weather patterns are generating waves. It's kind of blown out, but it’s kind of clean too," Warren said. "Down here we don’t get great surfs, so you kind of take what you get and today is the day to be out in it."

Susan Toolan came out to watch the surfers ride the waves and get wiped out.

She said her sister from Virginia recently visited the area when there were no clouds in the sky.

"I wanted to give her a little bit of video and some pictures of what it is like here now," Toolan said.

