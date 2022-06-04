Hobe Heights residents, reminiscent of past, weary of possible flooding

Residents in the flood-prone Hobe Heights neighborhood were on alert Friday as heavy rains from a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico were expected to roll in overnight.

"The entire neighborhood was flooded about two years ago," resident Brooks Feeser said. "There was like 100-year record-high rainfall, and I know it flooded out a lot of properties here in the neighborhood."

Martin County was projected to see 6-10 inches of rain, so they've placed pumps throughout the county in hopes of draining any flood areas.

"One thing that I'm prepared to do myself is do some grading and try to help with the rainfall to come away from the house a little bit better than it currently is set up for," Feeser said.

High-water rescue vehicles are also on standby in the event someone needs help during a possible flood.

The county also bought out and demolished some homes to build retention ponds to keep the water away from resident's homes.

