Lugo, Lindsey lead Gators past Oregon State 7-1 in Women’s College World Series

Florida's Natalie Lugo (10) celebrates after the final out against Oregon State in an NCAA...
Florida's Natalie Lugo (10) celebrates after the final out against Oregon State in an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Natalie Lugo pitched six innings of scoreless relief and Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 to help 14th-seeded Florida beat Oregon State 7-1 on Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

Lugo gave up one hit and struck out six.

Florida advanced to play seventh-seeded Oklahoma State — a 4-2 winner over Arizona in the late game — on Saturday.

Oregon State will face Arizona in an elimination game Friday.

Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators.

Oregon State's Sarah Haendiges pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss.

