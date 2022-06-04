Preemptive measures alleviate some flooding in Boca Raton

When a lot of rain falls in a short period of time in South Florida, flooding can happen pretty quickly.

After flooding occurred a few weeks ago in southern Palm Beach County, Boca Raton residents are preparing for the possible tropical storm Saturday.

Christie Pritchard said she remembers what the conditions were like the last time heavy rain in Boca Raton.

"I was on the east side of Federal Highway near 20th [Street], and I'm driving and just across the way was flooding, people stranded, rescue vehicles," Pritchard said. "I was a nervous wreck."

Christie Pritchard recalls what the driving conditions were like in Boca Raton a few weeks ago when there was flooding from storms.

With a potential tropical cyclone heading our way, the city of Boca Raton began assigning staff to inspect and clean storm drains Thursday. Staff paid close attention to areas that were reported by the public during the last storm to flood.

Crews also checked for grass piles, leaves and branches since floating debris is a major cause of storm drain clogging.

Mason Wechsler says flooding can occur regularly from storms in Boca Raton.

Mason Wechsler said it's common to flood in Boca Raton.

"On this side of Boca, all the streets are kind of submarining through the streets," Wechsler said. "Thank God I'm in a boat whip so I kind of float over the water a little."

As of Friday evening, the city was only seeing puddles of water instead of flooding.

Pritchard said kudos to the city for cleaning the storm drains.

"Cleaning it out is a great thing," she said.

The city will continue cleaning its storm drains into Saturday. The real test will come Friday night when heavy rain is expected.

