Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials have issued a Silver Alert in their search for a missing man from Boca Raton.

The Florida Silver Alert is used to locate missing persons suffering from an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties.

Officials say 68-year-old William Haines was last seen Saturday near Lyons Rd. and Boca Lago Blvd.

Haines was wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

According to authorities, Haines may be traveling in a 2019 green Ford Escape with a Florida tag reading NEJA10.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing
Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says
One person dead after car splits in half, ignites in Jupiter
What's canceled or postponed due to Potential Tropical Cyclone One?
Port St. Lucie 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Expo postponed to July 9

Latest News

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida threatens $27M fine
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on May 9, 2022. The Special...
Gov. Ron DeSantis drops penalties for school mask mandates
Lottery ticket sold in Hobe Sound wins Fantasy 5 jackpot
Send us your weather pictures, video
Send us your weather pictures, video