State's coronavirus new weekly cases surge to 73,797, highest since mid-February

Coronavirus is still surging in Florida with cases at the highest level since mid-February, the positivity rate the greatest since early February and more than three times above the target 5%. Also hospitalizations the most since the end of March and three times from the record-keeping low 42 days ago. But the deaths’ increase are among the lowest since the start of the pandemic and a little lower than two weeks ago.

The Florida State Health Department published its sixth bi-weekly data Friday after switching to weekly reports from daily ones on June 4. The bi-weekly reports generally include data only for the past week though the state's new cases and positivity rates show both weeks.

Deaths: 74,690, which is an increase of 260 for two weeks (130 weekly), compared with 270 two weeks ago and 230 four weeks, 1,167 10 weeks ago. When the state was on weekly reports, it was 288 on Jan. 7, 162 Dec. 31 and 122 Dec. 24. Early in the pandemic the lowest weekly deaths figure was 144 on March 27. Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, cases rose 122 in one week seven days after 137. The daily record was 435 occurring on Aug. 27.

The number of deaths among those under 16 rose by 1 to 45 with 56,241 56,003 among those 65 and older, a rise of 238 (91.5% of total increase).

Florida, which passed the 70,000 milestone Feb. 28, is third behind California at 90,815 and Texas at 86,837. California reported the most deaths in the past week at 231 followed by New York 151. Florida is 19th in deaths per million at 3,473 with Mississippi No. 1 at 4,190, Arizona second at 4,167 and Alabama 4,010.

Cases: 6,196,905, which includes 73,797 new ones in the past week, 66,625 one week ago, 60,129 two weeks ago, 39,368 three weeks ago, 8,040 10 weeks ago, which is the lowest since the weekly reports began. The last time the weekly figure was this high: 102,953 the week ending Feb. 11. Infections also rose 137,757 (68,879) for two weeks (50,315) two weeks after 100,630. Eleven weeks ago the weekly gain of 10,211 was lowest since a two-week stretch last year, 8,892 Nov. 26 and 9,891Nov. 19 before the omicron surge. New cases and increases are different because of revisions.

The seven-day rolling daily average is 10,256, the most since 12,359 Feb. 12. The figure 1,127 is March 22 is the lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020. The record: 65,277 Jan. 11 (456,946 in a week). On Friday, 14,045 cases were posted, the most since 19,223 Feb. 8, with 13,188 Thursday. One week ago is was 11,107. The daily record: 76,609 Jan. 8.

Florida, which passed 6 million cases 18 days ago, ranks third in the past week behind California with 109,179 and New York behind with 44,188 and Texas 37,826.Florida is seventh in cases per million with 290,569 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 372,463. Overall Florida is third behind California with 8,989,279 (data is weekly) and Texas with 6,877,243, including 5,519 Friday. New York is fourth with 5,426,651, reporting 7,877 Friday.

Positivity rate: 16.1%, the most since 18.0% Feb. 4 with 14.9% a week ago, 13.4% two weeks ago, 9.0% three weeks ago, 7.5% four weeks ago, 6,1% five weeks ago, 1.9 % through March 18, the least since the state went to weekly reports. The record was 31.2% Jan. 7. The target rate is 5% . Palm Beach County is at 17.1% (two weeks ago 16.0%), St. Lucie 14.6% (10.3% two weeks ago), Martin 14.2% (12.4% two weeks ago), Indian River 14.2% (14.1% two weeks ago), Okeechobee 7.7% (6.3% two weeks ago, Broward 17.1% (14.3% two weeks ago, Miami-Dade 15.7% (13.4% two weeks ago). Holmes is the only county under the target 5% at 4.5%. In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was 0.62% one day for an weekly average of 2.82%.

Hospitalizations: 2,834 (4.81% capacity), which is the most since 2.922 (5.05%) on Feb. 28 compared with 2,349 week ago (4%) and 1,560 two weeks ago (2.68%). On April 11 there 892 April 11, the lowest since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services the high. The record was 17,295 (2.35%) on Aug. 29 during the delta variant surge. Florida is first ahead of California at 2,778 and New York 2,554. In the U.S., beds occupied with coronavirus: 29,435 (3.92% with 26,928 (3.58%) one week ago and 19,090 (2.52%) four weeks ago. The record 160,113 (21.3%) Jan. 20.

Vaccinations: More than nine out of 10 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine (91.3%), two weeks after 91.1% with 77.3% fully vaccinated and 43.4% a booster. Among children 5-11, 24% have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In the U.S., the one-shot rate is 89.3% of adults, two doses 76.6%. For boosters, 50.3% of adults and 69.8% 65 and older have received a dose with those only 50 and older eligible. A second booster is being administered to those 50 and older with the rate 21.4% in Florida and 22.9%, Every state has vaccinated at least 70% of adult population. The CDC is now capping the percentages at 95.

Tests: 362,419 in the past week (51,744 daily) daily) compared with 53,233 daily most recently May 27 and record 278,719 Jan. 3.

Transmission levels: All South Florida counties, except for Okeechobee, are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. The Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando metro areas along with Alachua where the University of F;orida is located are listed as "high." This in "high" should consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precaution, according to the CDC. WPTV updates its coronavirus statistics page daily.

Coronavirus is still surging in Florida with cases at the highest level since mid-February, the positivity rate the greatest since early February and more than three times above the target 5%, hospitalizations the most since the end of March and three times from the record-keeping low 42 days ago. But the deaths’ increase are among the lowest since the start of the pandemic and a little lower than two weeks ago.

The Florida State Health Department published its sixth bi-weekly data Friday after switching to weekly reports from daily ones on June 4. The bi-weekly reports generally include data only for the past week though the state's new cases and positivity rates show both weeks.

Deaths: 74,690, which is an increase of 260 for two weeks (130 weekly), compared with 270 two weeks ago and 230 four weeks, 1,167 10 weeks ago. When the state was on weekly reports, it was 288 on Jan. 7, 162 Dec. 31 and 122 Dec. 24. Early in the pandemic the lowest weekly deaths figure was 144 on March 27. Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, cases rose 122 in one week seven days after 137. The daily record was 435 occurring on Aug. 27.

The number of deaths among those under 16 rose by 1 to 45 with 56,241 56,003 among those 65 and older, a rise of 238 (91.5% of total increase).

Florida, which passed the 70,000 milestone Feb. 28, is third behind California at 90,815 and Texas at 86,837. California reported the most deaths in the past week at 231 followed by New York 151. Florida is 19th in deaths per million at 3,473 with Mississippi No. 1 at 4,190, Arizona second at 4,167 and Alabama 4,010.

Cases: 6,196,905, which includes 73,797 new ones in the past week, 66,625 one week ago, 60,129 two weeks ago, 39,368 three weeks ago, 8,040 10 weeks ago, which is the lowest since the weekly reports began. The last time the weekly figure was this high: 102,953 the week ending Feb. 11. Infections also rose 137,757 (68,879) for two weeks (50,315) two weeks after 100,630. Eleven weeks ago the weekly gain of 10,211 was lowest since a two-week stretch last year, 8,892 Nov. 26 and 9,891Nov. 19 before the omicron surge. New cases and increases are different because of revisions.

The seven-day rolling daily average is 10,256, the most since 12,359 Feb. 12. The figure 1,127 is March 22 is the lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020. The record: 65,277 Jan. 11 (456,946 in a week).

On Friday, 14,045 cases were posted, the most since 19,223 Feb. 8, with 13,188 Thursday. One week ago is was 11,107. The daily record: 76,609 Jan. 8.

Florida, which passed 6 million cases 18 days ago, ranks third in the past week behind California with 109,179 and New York behind with 44,188 and Texas 37,826.Florida is seventh in cases per million with 290,569 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 372,463. Overall Florida is third behind California with 8,989,279 (data is weekly) and Texas with 6,877,243, including 5,519 Friday. New York is fourth with 5,426,651, reporting 7,877 Friday.

Positivity rate: 16.1%, the most since 18.0% Feb. 4 with 14.9% a week ago, 13.4% two weeks ago, 9.0% three weeks ago, 7.5% four weeks ago, 6,1% five weeks ago, 1.9 % through March 18, the least since the state went to weekly reports. The record was 31.2% Jan. 7. The target rate is 5%

.Palm Beach County is at 17.1% (two weeks ago 16.0%), St. Lucie 14.6% (10.3% two weeks ago), Martin 14.2% (12.4% two weeks ago), Indian River 14.2% (14.1% two weeks ago), Okeechobee 7.7% (6.3% two weeks ago, Broward 17.1% (14.3% two weeks ago, Miami-Dade 15.7% (13.4% two weeks ago). Holmes is the only county under the target 5% at 4.5%.

In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was 0.62% one day for an weekly average of 2.82%.

Hospitalizations: 2,834 (4.81% capacity), which is the most since 2.922 (5.05%) on Feb. 28 compared with 2,349 week ago (4%) and 1,560 two weeks ago (2.68%). On April 11 there 892 April 11, the lowest since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services the high. The record was 17,295 (2.35%) on Aug. 29 during the delta variant surge. Florida is first ahead of California at 2,778 and New York 2,554. In the U.S., beds occupied with coronavirus: 29,435 (3.92% with 26,928 (3.58%) one week ago and 19,090 (2.52%) four weeks ago. The record 160,113 (21.3%) Jan. 20.

Vaccinations: More than nine out of 10 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine (91.3%), two weeks after 91.1% with 77.3% fully vaccinated and 43.4% a booster. Among children 5-11, 24% have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In the U.S., the one-shot rate is 89.3% of adults, two doses 76.6%. For boosters, 50.3% of adults and 69.8% 65 and older have received a dose with those only 50 and older eligible.

A second booster is being administered to those 50 and older with the rate 21.4% in Florida and 22.9%,

Every state has vaccinated at least 70% of adult population. The CDC is now capping the percentages at 95

.

Tests: 362,419 in the past week (51,744 daily) daily) compared with 53,233 daily most recently May 27 and record 278,719 Jan. 3.

Transmission levels: All South Florida counties, except for Okeechobee, are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. The Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando metro areas along with Alachua where the University of F;orida is located are listed as "high."

This in “high” should consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precaution, according to the CDC.

WPTV updates its coronavirus statistics page daily.

Allen Cone | Assignment Editor

1100 Banyan Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

(O) 561.653.5700 (C) 561.662.3779

Scripps Only Content 2022