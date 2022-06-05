Hit-and-run driver injures deputies and civilian in Lauderdale Lakes

The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving deputies in Lauderdale Lakes.

At approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, BSO responded to the scene of a rollover crash involving a Broward County Sheriff's Deputy in the area of NW 31st Avenue and NW 26th Street.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene of the crash.

Their investigation revealed that the driver of a red GMC pickup truck ran a red light and struck a marked BCSO vehicle with two deputies inside.

A civilian vehicle was also struck during the crash and rolled over.

After the crash, the driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene on foot.

One deputy was transported by air to an area hospital.

The other deputy and civilian driver were taken to a hospital by ground transport.

BSO said all three crash victims are believed to have injuries that are not expected to be life threatening.

Detectives with the BSO Traffic Homicide Unit were investigating the crash scene.

Anyone with information on the missing driver is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

