Jimmy Crooks, Oklahoma upset Gators 9-4 in Gainesville regional

Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) during an NCAA regionals championship baseball game against...
Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) during an NCAA regionals championship baseball game against Liberty on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Jimmy Crooks hit two of Oklahoma's four home runs and the No. 2 seed Sooners beat top-seeded Florida 9-4 on Saturday night to advance to the championship of the Gainesville regional.

Oklahoma (39-20) plays Sunday against the winner of a loser-out game between the host Gators and No. 4 seed Central Michigan. Florida, the No. 13 national seed, beat the Broncos 7-3 Friday to send them to the loser's bracket.

Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone each hit a home run in the bottom of the second to give Florida (40-23) a 2-0 lead. Mac Guscette added a solo shot in the seventh.

Peyton Graham hit a two-run home run and Blake Robertson followed with a solo shot in the top of the third to make it 3-2 and the Sooners led the rest of the way.

Crooks finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and David Sandlin (8-3) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 innings for Oklahoma.

