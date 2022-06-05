Advertisement

Morales hits 3 home runs as Hurricanes beat Canisius in regional opener

Miami's Yohandy Morales (35) during an NCAA baseball game against Central Florida on Wednesday,...
Miami's Yohandy Morales (35) during an NCAA baseball game against Central Florida on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Yohandy Morales went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBIs, Jacob Burke hit a solo shot and No. 7 overall seed Miami beat Canisius 11-6 on Saturday night at the Coral Gables regional.

Miami (39-18), the No. 7 overall seed, plays the winner between Mississippi and Arizona in the semifinals later Saturday and Canisius plays the other in a loser-out game Sunday morning.

Morales gave Miami the lead for good with his third home run, a two-run shot to straightaway center that sparked a four-run seventh and made it 8-4. He reached base for the fifth time in five plate appearances with a walk, loading the bases in the eighth and later scoring on Zach Levenson's two-run single for an 11-5 lead.

Canisius (29-23) had its six-game win streak snapped. Mike DeStefano went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Golden Griffins. Mike Steffan was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Trevor Henneman hit a solo homer.

CJ Kayfus, Burke, Levenson and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. had two hits apiece for the Hurricanes. Levenson and Gonzalez each added two RBIs.

The game — the first between the programs and the regional opener — originally was scheduled for noon Friday but was twice pushed back due to tropical conditions in the area.

