Advertisement

West Palm Beach police seeks suspect who made shooting threat video

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are looking to identify a suspect with a gun who made online threats to shoot people at a public event.

Police obtained information Sunday, June 5, 2022, that a Black male approximately 15-25 years old, made a video online threat with a gun to shoot people at the Pride on the Block event in downtown West Palm Beach.

The suspect in the video is described as a light-to-medium skinned Black male with medium length dreads, wearing a zip-up long-sleeve shirt with black bottom and red top and arms.

During the video, the suspect wielded a handgun and claimed to be a Palm Beach County resident.

West Palm Beach police are maintaining an appropriate response of uniformed and plainclothes officers and SWAT team members at the event to ensure the safety of everyone.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Heavy rain creates small sinkhole in Boca Raton neighborhood
Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says
Deputies search for missing teen from Pompano Beach
Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man in Boca Raton
One person dead after car splits in half, ignites in Jupiter

Latest News

UCLA batter Carson Yates (18) celebrates with UCLA's Jake Moberg (11) after hitting a home run...
UCLA ends Seminoles' season in Auburn regional
Police investigate suspicious death in Riviera Beach
Man dies when ATV overturns in Loxahatchee
Hit-and-run driver injures deputies and civilian in Lauderdale Lakes