All lanes back open on I-95 north in Riviera Beach

All lanes are back open on Interstate 95 northbound in Riviera Beach after a crash and vehicle fire Monday morning.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. near Blue Heron Boulevard, closing all lanes.

A silver sedan was spotted on fire along the emergency lane.

A black SUV was spotted with rear damage, contributing to delays on I-95 on June 6, 2022.

Delays occurred all the way back to the Palm Beach Lakes exit in West Palm Beach.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

