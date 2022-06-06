Drivers begin seeing $5 gas prices in Palm Beach County

Drivers across South Florida may have noticed that more gas stations are selling fuel at $5 a gallon as prices continue to climb higher.

The average price of gas in Palm Beach County is now at $4.90, AAA reported Monday. This continues to be the highest average price for regular unleaded in Florida.

A Shell gas station located at PGA Boulevard and Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens was selling regular fuel for $5.09 Monday afternoon. The price was $5.19 if the buyer used credit.

RELATED: Check gas prices in your area

The average price for gas in the state is now $4.76.

The national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86, which is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply, according to AAA.

"People are still fueling up, despite these high prices," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. "At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet."

Nation's top 10 most expensive states for gas:

California ($6.34)

Nevada ($5.49)

Hawaii ($5.47)

Oregon ($5.41)

Washington ($5.40)

Illinois ($5.40)

Alaska ($5.37)

Washington, D.C. ($5.06)

Michigan ($5.05)

Scripps Only Content 2022