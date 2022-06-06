Advertisement

Drivers begin seeing $5 gas prices in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drivers across South Florida may have noticed that more gas stations are selling fuel at $5 a gallon as prices continue to climb higher.

The average price of gas in Palm Beach County is now at $4.90, AAA reported Monday. This continues to be the highest average price for regular unleaded in Florida.

A Shell gas station located at PGA Boulevard and Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens was selling regular fuel for $5.09 Monday afternoon. The price was $5.19 if the buyer used credit.

RELATED: Check gas prices in your area

The average price for gas in the state is now $4.76.

The national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86, which is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply, according to AAA.

"People are still fueling up, despite these high prices," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. "At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet."

Nation's top 10 most expensive states for gas:

  • California ($6.34)
  • Nevada ($5.49)
  • Hawaii ($5.47)
  • Oregon ($5.41)
  • Washington ($5.40)
  • Illinois ($5.40)
  • Alaska ($5.37)
  • Washington, D.C. ($5.06)
  • Michigan ($5.05)

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Man dies when ATV overturns in Loxahatchee
Heavy rain creates small sinkhole in Boca Raton neighborhood
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on May 9, 2022. The Special...
Gov. Ron DeSantis reverses funding reward for school mask mandates
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Police seek individual who made shooting threat video

Latest News

Newfield development in Martin Co. to bring 4,000 new homes
Indian River State College educates future teachers on school security
17-year-old arrested in Canada for shooting threat at 'Pride On The Block'
Florida's governor announces $10 million for Urban Search and Rescue teams