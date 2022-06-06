Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis reverses funding reward for school mask mandates

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on May 9, 2022. The Special...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on May 9, 2022. The Special Olympics has dropped a coronavirus vaccine mandate for its games in Orlando after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such rules. DeSantis, on Friday, June 3, 2022, announced that the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5 to June 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dozen Florida school districts — including those in Palm Beach and Indian River counties — won't miss out on funding after all.

The budget passed by the Florida Legislature earlier this year included a $200 million "School Recognition Fund" to reward 55 school districts that didn't enact universal face mask mandates for students last year.

12 districts that did mandate masks — including Palm Beach and Indian River counties — were not eligible for that money.

School districts in Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties were eligible for the reward money.

However, in a June 2 letter to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., Gov. Ron DeSantis instructed the Florida Department of Education to ignore the Legislature's decision and "reward eligible schools for their achievements, as districts' actions have no bearing on a school's eligibility."

The governor said compliance with the law by schools and not the districts is key in allocation of funds for the program. DeSantis added that districts have no lawful means to spend the funding.

The "School Recognition Fund" gives financial awards to schools that receive an "A" grade or improve more than one letter grade on state assessments.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Man dies when ATV overturns in Loxahatchee
Heavy rain creates small sinkhole in Boca Raton neighborhood
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says
West Palm Beach police seeks suspect who made shooting threat video

Latest News

Treasure Coast Food Bank launches summer meal program for kids
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan...
Delray Beach native Coco Gauff’s ranking to career-high 13th
Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold (49) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against...
Finnvold keeps Florida alive with 7-2 win over Oklahoma
UCLA's Holly Azevedo (4) pitches in the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World...
UCLA beats Florida, eliminates Gators from Women’s College World Series