Parkland gunman seeks delay after mass shootings

Jury selection in the sentencing phase for the Parkland gunman was back in court Monday for the first time this month.

The court has been on a 10-day hiatus and faced a variety of setbacks since early April.

Nikolas Cruz's defense team now wants the death penalty jury selection process put on hold, arguing "the wave of emotion surrounding the recent mass shootings" creates "bias and prejudice against him," according to an NBC 6 report.

This comes after a court filing on Friday.

The gunman's defense team said the Uvalde shooting has "reopened old wounds" in Parkland and triggered protests against gun violence, the report said.

The defense said they want to only proceed with asking jurors about hardship because death penalty attorney Casey Secor was not present in court Monday.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer wants to move forward with the questioning phase of jury selection because of several delays in the case over the last two months.

The defense team said they will only proceed with hardship and nothing more.

Scherer said the defense team is "threatening" her judgment and asked if the defense is "waiving their right to appeal."

Cruz's defense team argued this is not a threat but wants to essentially handle this sentencing trial with care since it’s a capital murder case with 17 counts

Prosecutors believe this is part of the defense strategy to delay the case, but Cruz's team said this is not a strategy because the delays with their team are related to medical issues.

State attorneys reiterated that they have not had any medical issues and wanted to make it clear after the judge mistakenly said "both sides have had medical issues."

A Parkland family member in attendance nodded their head in agreement when prosecutors spoke about this being a "strategy" of the defense.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 rampage.

The 12 jurors selected will have to decide whether Cruz will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole for killing seventeen people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

