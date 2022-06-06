Police seek individual who made shooting threat video

West Palm Beach police are looking to identify an armed individual who made online threats to shoot people at a public event.

Police obtained information Sunday that a Black male, believed to be 15-25 years old, made an online video threat with a gun to shoot people at the "Pride on the Block" event in downtown West Palm Beach.

The person in the video is described as having medium length dreads, wearing a zip-up long-sleeve shirt with a black bottom and a red top and arms.

During the video, the individual wielded a handgun and claimed to be a Palm Beach County resident.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the department was maintaining an appropriate response of uniformed and plainclothes officers and SWAT team members at the event to ensure the safety of everyone.

"This is not a joke," Jachles said. "Threats and hate speech have no place in our city, in our community, in our country."

Anyone who recognizes the individual should call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

