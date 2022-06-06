Advertisement

Treasure Coast Food Bank launches summer meal program for kids

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Treasure Coast Food Bank is gearing up for what could be their busiest summer yet.

Their Summer Meals Program will launch Monday. The program offers healthy meals for kids who rely on school provided food during the school year.

The CEO and President of the food bank Judith Cruz says this summer they are anticipating a dramatic increase in need because of inflation. She says it will be at least a 25% increase to start, but she’s only expecting the need to grow.

"There's no end in sight, compounded by the high cost of food, and just the uncertainty of what's happening in the future really is creating some additional struggles for families that are living on the edge or in a compromised situation,” Cruz said. "I'm anticipating in the next month an additional increase. So, it could be as high as a 50% increase by the time we hit mid-July."

Breakfasts, lunches and snacks will be available at sites across the Treasure Coast for all kids 18 and younger at no cost to them.

You can find the locations by clicking here.

The program relies heavily on volunteers. If you'd like to volunteer, click here.

