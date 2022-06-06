Advertisement

UCLA beats Florida, eliminates Gators from Women’s College World Series

Azevedo throws 2-hit shutout in 8-0 win
UCLA's Holly Azevedo (4) pitches in the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World...
UCLA's Holly Azevedo (4) pitches in the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Florida on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Holly Azevedo threw a two-hit shutout and No. 5 UCLA beat No. 14 Florida 8-0 in six innings Sunday to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Gators.

She threw just 88 pitches to claim the win.

Kelli Godin, Maya Brady and Briana Perez each had two hits for the Bruins.

UCLA will play No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the semifinals and will have to beat the defending champion Sooners twice to reach the best-of-three championship series.

The teams met in the championship series in 2019, with UCLA winning both games to claim the title.

Associated Press 2022

Most Read

Man dies when ATV overturns in Loxahatchee
Heavy rain creates small sinkhole in Boca Raton neighborhood
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says
Police seek individual who made shooting threat video

Latest News

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan...
Delray Beach native Coco Gauff’s ranking to career-high 13th
Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold (49) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against...
Finnvold keeps Florida alive with 7-2 win over Oklahoma
Ole Miss's Tim Elko bats during an NCAA baseball game against Miami on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in...
Elko drives in 2 to help Rebels down No. 6 Miami at home
UCLA batter Carson Yates (18) celebrates with UCLA's Jake Moberg (11) after hitting a home run...
UCLA ends Seminoles’ season in Auburn regional