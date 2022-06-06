Advertisement

LIVE: West Palm Beach police give update on 'Pride On The Block' shooting threat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

West Palm Beach police on Monday are providing an update on a shooting threat directed at "Pride On The Block."

The police department said a man between the ages of 15 and 25 made an online video threat to shoot people at the LGBTQ event, which took place Sunday in downtown West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police are looking to identify an individual with a gun who made online threats to shoot attendees at the "Pride on the Block" event.

In the video, the man had a handgun and claimed to be a Palm Beach County resident.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the department maintained an appropriate response of uniformed and plainclothes officers, along with SWAT Team members at the event to ensure the safety of everyone.

If you recognize the man in the video, call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

