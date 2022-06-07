New Florida law aims to strengthen school safety

Florida's governor on Tuesday signed into a law a sweeping measure designed to strengthen school safety.

Among several things, HB 1421 most notably requires all school police officers to take crisis intervention and training, requires law enforcement officers to be present and involved in school active shooter drills, and requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation.

The measure also extends the use of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, created in the wake of the 2018 deadly mass shooting in Parkland.

"Every child needs a safe and secure learning environment," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a written statement. "By signing HB 1421, we continue to build on the many steps we have taken since 2019 to implement the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, while also making record investments in mental health and school safety."

This year's Freedom First Budget in Florida includes a record $140 million for mental health and $210 million for school safety, including school hardening grants and youth mental health awareness and assistance training.

