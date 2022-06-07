Advertisement

New Florida law aims to strengthen school safety

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida's governor on Tuesday signed into a law a sweeping measure designed to strengthen school safety.

Among several things, HB 1421 most notably requires all school police officers to take crisis intervention and training, requires law enforcement officers to be present and involved in school active shooter drills, and requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation.

The measure also extends the use of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, created in the wake of the 2018 deadly mass shooting in Parkland.

"Every child needs a safe and secure learning environment," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a written statement. "By signing HB 1421, we continue to build on the many steps we have taken since 2019 to implement the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, while also making record investments in mental health and school safety."

This year's Freedom First Budget in Florida includes a record $140 million for mental health and $210 million for school safety, including school hardening grants and youth mental health awareness and assistance training.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on May 9, 2022. The Special...
Gov. Ron DeSantis reverses funding reward for school mask mandates
Newfield development in Martin Co. to bring 4,000 new homes
17-year-old arrested in Canada for shooting threat at 'Pride On the Block'
All lanes back open on I-95 north in Riviera Beach
Man dies when ATV overturns in Loxahatchee

Latest News

St. Lucie County mother, twins died by murder-suicide
Martin Co. considering expanding sex offender living distance rules
Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament...
Phil Mickelson the last to sign up for Saudi-funded golf league
Palm Beach County may further fund research into lowering bail bonds