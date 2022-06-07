Advertisement

Rising gas prices impacting those who drive for a living

By WPTV - Staff
Jun. 7, 2022
Georges Delva is inching closer and closer to his second fare of the day. He says he won't make much money because gas prices are eating up all his profits.

"I start seeing the pain in March because I see the gas prices going up little by little and I feel the pain," he said.

The costs are piling up. Delva pays for the vehicle, plus insurance and then throws in gas.

"Every day I put in $80 of gas in the car," he said. "Sometimes I put more when I do more driving."

The gas is another $560, which is easy to explain why he works seven days a week — and that doesn't include his living expenses.

According to AAA, the national average for a tank of gas is $4.86. Today's average for Florida is $4.76 but it's still even higher in other parts of the state.

Jason Harper said with gas prices so high, he chose to take a taxi over while driving down to Miami for his next flight home.

"I'd rather somebody else drive like this young man," he said.

Delva said he's not sure how long he can continue to drive a taxi. He said it's all getting a bit expensive.

Treasure Coast prices have also surged. In St. Lucie County, their average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.78 and Martin County is at $4.80.

