Victims of wire-fraud may be eligible for reimbursement

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Individuals who were tricked into wiring money to scammers through Western Union, between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017, may be entitled to financial reimbursement from Western Union.

Attorney General Ashley Mood made the announcement Tuesday.

“There are millions of dollars available to victims of scammers who utilized Western Union as part of their unlawful schemes—but action must be taken soon," she said. "If you believe you are eligible, please file a claim by July 1.”

According to investigation, the scheme targeted victims using a multitude of scams including grandparent scams, lottery scams, romance scams and others.

Eligible Floridians looking to file a claim should be wary of additional reimbursement scams and consider the tips below to avoid falling prey:

  • Know that payment is not necessary to file a claim;
  • Be wary that phone numbers and emails can be spoofed to appear from a trusted source;
  • Never send money to someone who insists on helping you file a claim; and
  • Contact Western Union or the Federal Trade Commission using the contact information on the organizations' websites if suspicious of a possible reimbursement-related scam.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Western Union mailed a form to identified victims. If you did not receive it, but believe you are eligible for reimbursement, additional filing information can be found here.

