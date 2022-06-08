Florida's governor highlights environmental budget in West Palm Beach

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited West Palm Beach on Wednesday to highlight the state's new environmental budget.

Speaking at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium, located at 4801 Dreher Trail North, the governor announced a record $1.2 billion for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources in this year's Freedom First Budget.

"We're excited about being able to deliver yet again," DeSantis said. "We set really, really high standards and high goals. And not only did we meet them, we exceeded them."

That funding includes $558 million for targeted water quality improvements statewide, along with $500 million for "Resilient Florida," a multi-year effort to support and improve infrastructure statewide to protect the Sunshine State from severe weather.

DeSantis said that during his tenure as governor, his administration has allocated $3.3 billion for environmental spending.

"Since I took office in January of 2019, 48 Everglades projects have broken ground or finished construction," DeSantis said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the governor spoke about Florida's environmental budget during a stop in Fort Myers Beach.

The budget also includes $10 million to expand the Cox Science Center & Aquarium.

"It'll be one of the largest science centers and aquariums in the state of Florida," DeSantis said Wednesday. "It's making a difference. I think it'll make more of a difference."

