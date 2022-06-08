Advertisement

Florida's governor to make environmental announcement in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an environmental announcement in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium, located at 4801 Dreher Trail North, at 12:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Department of Environmental Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida's Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

Earlier on Wednesday, the governor will speak about Florida's environment during a news conference in Fort Myers Beach at 10:15 a.m.

No other details have been released.

