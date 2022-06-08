Advertisement

New Parkland student emerges in gun debate

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Sixteen-year-old Zoe Weissman was only 12 when she was on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting.

“One of the issues I had after Douglas was that I felt like I was just sitting idly by,” Weissman said.

Now, she is the director for the Parkland chapter for March For Our Lives— the organization that started with students who survived the Parkland shooting.

“We all talk to each other and I’ve met some of the founders who are still involved and they’ve been amazing in helping us get the word out about this,” she said, referring to the Saturday marches planned at cities around the country, including Parkland and Stuart.

"We try to feature as much young activists as possible,"
said Weissman, "because those are the voices that will create change, because they are impacted by gun violence."

In Washington, where a march is also planned, members of Congress are still struggling for solutions.

And once again, as students did after Parkland when they traveled to the Florida state capitol, March For Our Lives is still lobbying for change.

“The need is there, the young people are capable,” said Dr. Charles Zelden at Nova Southeastern University. “The problem is will they be listened to.”

“We are still dedicated to living in a world where gun violence isn’t present,” said Weissman.

