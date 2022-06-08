Palm Beach County food bank raises supply concerns amid inflation

Families in Palm Beach County are struggling to put food on the table because of inflation. Local non-profits are ramping up their efforts to help, but it's also now becoming increasingly difficult for them to supply the food.

CEO of Farm Share Stephen Shelley says their food supply is lower than it was pre-pandemic, yet the need is significantly higher.

"It's very difficult for food banks to provide the food that is in such high demand," Shelley said. "And additional supply chain issues have really effected private donations from other donors, plus the cost, the inflationary cost to get that food to us or for us to get that food from them has also affected our bottom line."

Right now, Shelley says they are supplying up to 8 million pounds of food a month to South Florida families

Although much of their produce is donated, Farm Share is responsible for transporting their food to South Florida and with the rising cost of gas, Shelley says its becoming significantly more expensive.

He says they have two options right now, find more funding or cut services.

"A lot of these are hardworking families who are being effected by the high gas prices, rent prices, food prices and other household staples," Shelley said. "They're finding that they're paychecks just don't go far enough each and every month."

Farm Share's next food distribution will take place Friday, June 10 at the Tree of Life Resource Center in West Palm Beach. The event starts at 8 a.m. until supplies last.

To donate to Farm Share, click here.

