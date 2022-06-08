Tackling traffic concerns in Jupiter

Jupiter's population has exploded in recent decades as well as the community's traffic needs.

On Tuesday, Town council continued the conversation with how to move forward.

One area of focus, Indiantown Road, one of the busiest corridors in a growing community.

"Over the years its definitely gotten a lot worse," said Nick Latona. "Now a days when you're coming from Jupiter Farms into like, morning rush hour, you're bumper to bumper."

He has called Jupiter home for the past 20 years and has witnessed the side effects of growth firsthand.

Andrew Frost, a lifelong resident, shared similar frustrations about his current commute.

"I would say, if you're going to get to work on time you better leave about a half hour to 45 minutes early," said Frost.

The work to reduce future travel headaches started years ago. But at Tuesdays Town Council meeting Jupiter leaders and residents were provided an update and saw firsthand the 20-year-old traffic study, along the Indiantown corridor.

Two areas of focus included in the study and future improvements: Indiantown Road at Island Way, along with Indiantown at Central Boulevard.

Jupiter Mayor Jim Kuretski said road improvements are one path to meet service needs..

"We've always had a very challenging road system, Indiantown road for two decades has been one of the busiest roadways in the county," Kurestski said.

The mayor said growth is being accounted for in the challenges ahead.

Some worry though, if future large-scale projects could only add to the concern.

Since 2000, Jupiter has seen its population grow by tens of thousands of residents.

The traffic data being compiled now would help forecast those future needs.

While no action was taken after Tuesday night's area traffic study update, the mayor says the purpose was to gain insight on what the town roads will be able to handle once traffic improvements are completed.

