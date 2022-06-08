Trade boot camp allows grads to transition to new careers

Graduation season is in the rear view mirror, and for some recent high school grads, college or the military may not be in their future.

This week in Palm City, three dozen recent grads are getting to try out 16 different construction skills.

They’re taking part in a boot camp put together by the Treasure Coast Builders Association, and Project Lift.

“We’re trying to get this kids some skills they can learn. They don’t know what they don’t know right? There’s an opportunity to come here and figure out at 18 what their next step is in life,” said Jim Brann with the Treasure Coast Builders Association.

“We are providing at-risk teens with not only hope for the future through learning a vocational trade, but we also provide them with soft skills to survive in life, in the workplace,” added Lauren Adrian with Project Lift.

Once all of the participants have had a taste of all the different trades, they get a chance to sign on for a career.

Port St. Lucie’s Denzel Coe says these trades also pay good wages.

“It’s a free program they get all these kids to come to. Get to learn and at the end of the week you have an opportunity to get a job, so its nice,” said Coe.

And it’s not all guys in this program.

Sara Osburn has wanted to build since she was little.

“Legos and my mom would always get me these little building kits that would come every month,” said the recent grad.

Now she’s thinking bigger.

“Renovations kind of stuff. So to see what it was before and the product afterwards.”

In a way, these young adults are also building upon their own foundation.

