West Palm Beach police seeks missing man with high-functioning autism

West Palm Beach police are looking for a missing man with high-functioning autism.

Geneard Washington, 54, was last seen Sunday, June 5, 2022 in the 1800 block of Hiltonia Circle in West Palm Beach.

He has black hair, brown eyes, stands approximately 5' 7" tall and weighs 220 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white and black t-shirt and black jeans.

If you see him or know where he is, please call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 and mention case #8242.

