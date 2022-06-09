Advertisement

1 dead after shooting in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. June 9 on the 4500 block of 33rd Avenue in the Gifford community. Deputies arrived on scene to find one person wounded.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where the individual succumbed to their injuries.

Deputies are not identifying the victim at this time.

There is no known danger to the community. Deputies say there is no suspect information that can be shared at this time.

