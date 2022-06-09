Advertisement

2 dead in wrong-way crash involving FWC vehicle in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Two people are dead after authorities said a woman driving the wrong way slammed into a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission vehicle in St. Lucie County on Thursday.

The wreck happened just after 12 p.m. at Okeechobee Road and South Header Canal Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old woman from Tampa was driving a Kia sedan the wrong way — eastbound in the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road — and collided head-on with an unmarked FWC vehicle, which was a Ford pickup truck.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased.

The FHP said the driver of the unmarked FWC vehicle was a 35-year-old man.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

