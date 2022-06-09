Boynton Beach searching for missing/endangered woman, 83

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing/endangered 83-year-old woman.

Joan Meissner. was last heard from at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Meissner, who doesn't have a cellphone, was driving a 2014 Silver Ford Explorer with Florida tag HKJ-W47.

She is approximately 5 feet tall and 185 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes. There was no clothing description provided to Boynton Beach police.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call 911.

