Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
An elderly driver has died after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle on the railroad tracks in Oakland Park.

The Broward Sheriff's Office identified the driver in Tuesday's crash as Liesel Hulden, 84, of Coconut Creek.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near North Dixie Highway and Northeast 62nd Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Hulden was driving a 2003 Buick Century south on North Dixie Highway, intending to turn east onto Northeast 62nd Street, when it pulled onto the railroad tracks and stopped as the warning signals and safety arms began to lower.

Codd said a southbound Brightline train struck the vehicle before it could stop, carrying it several hundred feet. Codd said the train engineer sounded the horn but couldn't stop the train in time.

Hulden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

