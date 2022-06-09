Advertisement

Mighty dinosaurs to take over South Florida Fair

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The 2023 South Florida Fair's theme will be "Dino-Myte." The three-weekend event will be full of Dinosaur-themed interactions.

Dinosaurs is one of the trending themes that's always in style—that people [are] always are interested in learning about dinosaurs. Children of all ages enjoy dinosaurs, so we think it's going to be very popular," said Vicki Chouris who is the president of the South Florida Fair.

Planned Dino Highlights

  • About a dozen true to scale animatronic dinosaurs
  • Dinosaur exhibits
  • Paleontologist interactive featuring the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods
  • Dino-themed shows, performers, and entertainment
  • Interactive educational baby dinosaur puppets
  • "Senior-saurus" discount days

"Our expert team is working closely with museums and bringing in exhibits that are educational, as well as fun and so there's an opportunity for them for kids to dig for fossils to go through and look for dinosaur fossils," said Chorus.

"Numbers-wise the [2022] fair was good. We, we have we were a little bit down from the [2020] fair, which was pre-pandemic so our attendance was a little bit down but it was much better than we anticipated," Chorus said.

Today is a big day for dinosaur fans. Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters across the country.

