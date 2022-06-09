Police: Several homes damaged by storms in Port St. Lucie
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Strong storms that hit Port St. Lucie on Thursday afternoon damaged several houses, according to police.
Officers responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 100 block of W Caribbean in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village after reports of a possible tornado.
Multiple houses sustained roof and structural damage, according to Sgt. John Dellacroce.
The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Police and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue are at the scene.
First responders are working on setting up a staging area for residents who may need a place to sleep tonight.
This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
