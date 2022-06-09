Advertisement

Police: Several homes damaged by storms in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong storms that hit Port St. Lucie on Thursday afternoon damaged several houses, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 100 block of W Caribbean in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village after reports of a possible tornado.

Multiple houses sustained roof and structural damage, according to Sgt. John Dellacroce.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue are at the scene.

First responders are working on setting up a staging area for residents who may need a place to sleep tonight.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks
Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach ‘drag show for kids’
Florida governor's press secretary addresses former job as foreign agent
Mangonia Park condo community fearing they’ll lose their homes
Deputies say the alligator bit the victim’s right leg, held on and began pulling until it...
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator outside Fla. hotel

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at...
South Florida lawmakers weigh in on Jan. 6 insurrection hearing
Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns in Fort Pierce home
Palm Beach County school police keep watchful eyes on campuses
Wave of homeowners forced to use Citizens Insurance