Record high gas prices impact ride-sharing drivers

The price of unleaded gas is creeping up to that $5 a gallon mark.

At a gas station in Royal Palm Beach off Okeechobee Boulevard, it was $4.89 a gallon on Thursday.

AAA said Florida’s average is at $4.76. A month ago it was $4.20, and a year ago it was at $2.96.

WPTV met up with a Lyft driver who paid more than $5 a gallon for premium gas on Wednesday.

Jean Olivera said ride-sharing companies like his should come up with more incentives or more compensation, that way the drivers can afford gas.

Olivera added he likes to keep his gas tank full as much as possible.

"It's hurting us as drivers. I think as a company, Uber and Lyft give us half of the price of gas, you know? Right now it is being rough driving in the summer time. We are running the AC c and consuming more gasoline. I hope this changes," Olivera said.

Other people told WPTV off camera they’ve been getting jobs like Uber Eats just to make end meet.

