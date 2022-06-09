Scholarship helps families with children on the Autism spectrum

For many parents, understanding how to interact with their young child can be a daunting task.

The journey is especially difficult for those with children who have developmental disorders.

The Unicorn Children's Foundation is hoping to help change that by offering scholarships for early intervention programs.

"We noticed that he wasn't talking much, and he really loved to play by himself," Michelle Buist said about her 3-year-old son Cade.

The Buist family was awarded the scholarship late last year.

Michelle said it was a lesson she'll be forever grateful for.

"You feel lost as a parent you want to help your child, but you just don’t know how because you’ve never experienced this experience before," said Buist. "When we found this really it was just really very like light at the end of the tunnel."

The parent-child coaching program takes place inside the home and costs roughly $4,000.

The Unicorn Children's Foundation is offering scholarships worth roughly $3,600.

"It's empowering parents with the tools and strategies that they need where they can turn their everyday routine into learning opportunities," said Sharon Alexander, CEO, Unicorn Children's Foundation.

The program is available for kids ages 12-48 months who have either been diagnosed with Autism or are pending a diagnosis.

"That's what this was so wonderful because I felt like I just didn't have the tools on how to connect with Cade and be his successful playmate," said Buist.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 15. You can learn more here.

