Several homes damaged by storms in Port St. Lucie

Strong storms that hit Port St. Lucie on Thursday afternoon damaged several houses, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 100 block of W Caribbean in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village after reports of a possible tornado.

Multiple houses sustained roof and structural damage, according to Sgt. John Dellacroce.

Some residents told WPTV that tree limbs fell through their roof, causing rain to come into their homes.

Resident Scott Macgraw, who lives in the neighborhood, explained what it was like when the storms blew threw.

"It was thinking it was microburst, but I can tell you when you go down the street here, a lot of my neighbors, man, it looks like a war zone," Macgraw said. "No homes are leveled but several are damaged, missing carports, missing pieces of roofs, siding blown off, and it was scary."

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area.

About five or six homes probably won't be livable Thursday night, according to St. Lucie Fire District Chief Nate Spera.

First responders are working on setting up a staging area for residents who may need a place to sleep tonight.

"When the cell came through here ... the way it was described to me was as bad as any hurricane they had seen," Spera said.

A resident named Freddy said a giant tree fell on top of his son's room, causing damage.

"I literally got a hole in my son's room, and I've got the buckets there just catching the water," Freddy said.

Spera said one person had to be transported to an area hospital after they were injured while cleaning up after the storm. He said he did not think anyone was hurt during the storm.

