Advertisement

Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.(Complex / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg pays someone to roll his marijuana cigarettes, and it looks like sky-high inflation means getting high is a little more expensive for the rapper.

He just gave his blunt roller a raise.

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.

The rapper’s professional blunt roller doesn’t necessarily get the typical benefits like healthcare and 401(K) plans.

Instead, he gets free weed, front-row seats to the hip-hop legend’s shows and all expenses paid for tours, video shoots and exclusive events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks
Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach ‘drag show for kids’
Florida governor's press secretary addresses former job as foreign agent
Mangonia Park condo community fearing they’ll lose their homes
Deputies say the alligator bit the victim’s right leg, held on and began pulling until it...
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator outside Fla. hotel

Latest News

A 3-year-old girl is recovering after receiving two copperhead bites.
3-year-old bitten twice by copperhead while walking home with family
A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Rents keep climbing in Manhattan, hitting a record high in May for the fourth consecutive month.
Manhattan record rent
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death