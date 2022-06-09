Advertisement

South Florida lawmakers weigh in on Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday, Aug. 26, against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending insurrectionists to disrupt the congressional certification of the election in January. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A series of long-awaited public hearings will get underway Thursday about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Four people from our area have pleaded guilty to crimes for their involvement in the riots. The Department of Justice said three are from Palm Beach County and another is from St. Lucie County.

Out of more than 800 people criminally charged, nearly 90 are from Florida.

"I was there, I was there when it happened. I had to barricade myself with another member for many hours while the insurrectionists paraded by," said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida.

Frankel called the insurrection a day the U.S. came dangerously close to losing its democracy.

"What it looks like is a scheme to stop the transfer of power," Frankel said.

In the weeks following the attack, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Florida, shared his reaction

"This is the most serious of things for us to undertake in Congress and it's to party two groups together to say that one person said or did something whether in one day or over months and caused other people to do something that was violent and unconstitutional," Mast said.

The night's first in-person witness was Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards.

Edwards suffered a brain injury after she was knocked down by rioters.

The committee is also expected to show recorded testimony from some of the 1,000 other key witnesses, but trump allies have relentlessly blasted the hearings, slamming it as a partisan witch hunt.

Thursday's hearing the first in a series of at least six hearings regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks
Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach ‘drag show for kids’
Florida governor's press secretary addresses former job as foreign agent
Mangonia Park condo community fearing they’ll lose their homes
Deputies say the alligator bit the victim’s right leg, held on and began pulling until it...
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator outside Fla. hotel

Latest News

Police: Several homes damaged by storms in Port St. Lucie
Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns in Fort Pierce home
Palm Beach County school police keep watchful eyes on campuses
Wave of homeowners forced to use Citizens Insurance