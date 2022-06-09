Advertisement

Suspicious death in Riviera Beach investigated as homicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Riviera Beach police said Thursday they're investigating the suspicious death of a woman last weekend as a homicide.

Police responded to the Ocean Tide Community, a mobile home park located in the 3100 block of Broadway, around 12:30 p.m. on June 5.

The victim, a woman in her 60s whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Riviera Beach Police Department tweeted around 12 p.m. Thursday the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, call Det. Brooke Weiner at 561-707-8099.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach 'drag show for kids'
Florida governor's press secretary addresses former job as foreign agent
Mangonia Park condo community fearing they’ll lose their homes
Daughter of man who died in fire calls assisted living facility negligent
Deputies say the alligator bit the victim’s right leg, held on and began pulling until it...
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator outside Fla. hotel

Latest News

1 dead after shooting in Vero Beach
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento,...
GasBuddy: National average price of gas reaches $5
Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks
Florida WIC provides latest update on baby formula shortage