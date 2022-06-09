Suspicious death in Riviera Beach investigated as homicide

Riviera Beach police said Thursday they're investigating the suspicious death of a woman last weekend as a homicide.

Police responded to the Ocean Tide Community, a mobile home park located in the 3100 block of Broadway, around 12:30 p.m. on June 5.

The victim, a woman in her 60s whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Riviera Beach Police Department tweeted around 12 p.m. Thursday the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, call Det. Brooke Weiner at 561-707-8099.

